Kartik Aaryan reacts to Kangana Ranaut calling him self-made: 'When someone like her...'

At an awards function on Sunday, Kartik Aaryan was asked about Kangana Ranaut's tweet about him. Recently, Kangana had praised the actor for following his own path in Bollywood, and not being 'a part of any camp'. Now, Kartik has responded to Kangana calling him 'self-made' and ‘cool’. He said he has been 'a fan of her work'. Also read: Kartik Aaryan isn't part of any camp or group, says Kangana Ranaut

Kartik Aaryan said the red carpet of the recent event in Mumbai, "I am thankful to her for appreciating me, and I have been a fan of her work. So it is a huge compliment when it comes from someone like her. So, thank you so much." Earlier this month, during an 'Ask Kangana' session on Twitter, the actor was asked what she admired about Kartik. Kangana had then tweeted, "Kartik is self-made and follows his own path, he is not a part of any camp or group, he is cool."

Last year, during Dhaakad's trailer launch, Kangana had said she was proud and fond of Kartik. The actor had then responded to Kangana's remark and said in a 2022 interview to India.com, "I am really happy unhone aise kiya (she did that). I watched that bit from her press conference, where she said so. It feels good to know when appreciation comes from an actor like her who’s so good at her craft." In April 2021, after Karan Johar's Dharma Productions had announced that Dostana 2 will be recast, Kangana had taken to Twitter and extended her support for Kartik, who had reportedly already shot for a few portions of the film, before his exit.

Kangana recently completed the shoot of her next film, Emergency. She is not only headlining the project, but also directing the period drama. She will be seen playing India’s first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The forthcoming film is slated to be released this year, and also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman, among others. Kangana is now shooting for her Tamil film Chandramukhi 2.

Kartik was last seen in Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. The film, which was released released on February 17, is directed by Rohit Dhawan, and is a remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). On Monday, Kartik took to Instagram to share a post after winning his ‘first’ best actor award for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the Zee Cine Awards.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON