Kartik Aaryan joins Sara Ali Khan at her Diwali bash day after she addressed their break-up on Koffee With Karan

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 10, 2023 06:59 AM IST

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have lately been cordial with each other at public events. The two had a break-up more than a year ago.

Amid the innumerable parties this Diwali, Sara Ali Khan also hosted a Diwali bash at her residence on Thursday. And among the guests was her ex-boyfriend and Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan. Kartik sported a clean-shaved look and arrived in a bright yellow kurta and white pyjama paired with kolhapuris for the bash. Ananya Panday, who had joined Sara on Koffee With Karan couch, also attended the party with boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. Also read: Koffee With Karan: Sara Ali Khan addresses breakup with Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan arrives at Sara Ali Khan's Diwali party in yellow.

A paparazzo video shared a video of Kartik posing for photographs before entering the party venue. He however, didn't smile wide like he always does and posed briefly before walking in.

Sara on being cordial with ex-boyfriend Kartik

Kartik's appearance at Sara's Diwali bash comes a day after the telecast of her new Koffee With Karan episode where she talked about breakups and said that it was "not always easy" to be cordial with someone with whom one has been involved in the past.

Karan Johar had asked both Ananya and Sara if it was easy for them to be cordial with each other after dating Kartik at some point. Sara had said in her response, "I don't want to say, yeah it's all easy because then it comes across as a little more frivolous than it is. It isn't always easy. When you're involved with anybody, whether they are your friends, whether it's professionally or romantically. Especially if I am, I get involved. I get invested. So it's not like Oh yeah, It doesn't really matter. These things do affect you."

She also said there is nothing like "never" in the film industry. “Ultimately you have to rise beyond that. And something I realised, there are actually no permanent predicaments in this business. There is no point in making permanent best friendships. pinky promises. I won't talk to the person. All these nevers don't really work,” she said.

Kartik and Sara have been cordial with each other

It's not the first time the two have met at an informal event. Sara had also visited Kartik's residence in September for the Ganpati darshan. The two were also spotted giving each other a hug at the Gadar 2 success bash in the same month. In January, the two were spotted vacationing in London at the same time, sparking rumours of a possible patch up.

Sara and Kartik had dated around the time of Love Aaj Kal 2 which released in 2020. The film didn't perform well at the box office. It was directed by Imtiaz Ali.

