Sara Ali Khan poses with Kartik Aaryan as she visits his home for Ganpati darshan; Mrunal Thakur, Rasha Thadani seen too

Actor Kartik Aaryan held a Ganpati Visarjan puja at his Mumbai home on Wednesday night. It was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, Ekta Kapoor, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and Mrunal Thakur among others. Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Bhushan Kumar, Raj Shandilya and Jackky Bhagnani were also seen. (Also Read | Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan share multiple hugs but without a smile at Gadar 2 success bash. Watch) Manish Malhotra, Rasha Thadani, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan pose for a picture.

Sara at Kartik's house

For the occasion, Sara Ali Khan was seen in a pink suit and matching joothis. She also wore jewellery and carried a bag. Sara posed for the paparazzi along with Manish Malhotra outside Kartik's residence. He was seen in a blue kurta, black jacket, white pyjama and black shoes.

Ekta Kapoor, Mrunal, Kabir Khan, Mini seen too

Ekta Kapoor was seen in a blue and red suit. Mrunal Thakur draped a beige and green saree. She also opted for traditional jewellery. Rasha Thadani opted for a green suit and heels. Kabir Khan was seen in a maroon kurta, white pyjama and black shoes. Mini Mathur posed for the paparazzi in a colourful saree.

Kartik shares post

Taking to Instagram, Kartik Aaryan posted a photo as he stood in front of an idol of Ganpati at his home. The pooja area was decorated with plants, flowers and sweets. The actor smiled as he folded his hands while looking at the camera. He captioned the post in Hindi, "It is our good luck that Bappa visited our home again (white heart emoji). Ganpati Bappa Morya (folded hands emoji)."

Sara poses with Kartik

Rasha, taking to Instagram Stories, shared a picture from Kartik's home in which the duo posed with Sara and Manish. In the photo, Sara stood next to Kartik as they smiled for the camera. Rasha stood next to Sara with Manish. She didn't add any captions to her post.

Celebrities at Kartik Aaryan's house.

About Sara's upcoming films

Fans will see Sara in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles. She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline.

Rasha's Bollywood debut

Rasha will make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's next action adventure. It also stars Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan. The yet-to-be-titled film will be out on February 9, 2024.

Kartik's upcoming projects

Kartik will be seen in Kabir Khan’s directorial Chandu Champion. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024. He will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film Captain India and in director Anurag Basu’s next Aashiqui 3.

