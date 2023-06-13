Fans get ‘mini heart attack’ on seeing Kartik Aaryan's 'wedding pic', Kiara Advani deletes her post

Kartik Aaryan fans were shocked after seeing his latest post on Instagram. The actor shared a picture with co-star Kiara Advani from their upcoming film Satya Prem Ki Katha. But it looked a lot like the generic ‘official wedding photos’ that celebrities often share after tying the knot. (Also read: Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer)

Kartik's post

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan play a married couple in Satya Prem Ki Katha.

The photo showed Kartik dressed as a groom and Kiara as a bride. He wore a white sherwani and she wore a white lehenga. Both of them had garlands around their necks as they had a big laugh and posed in a ‘mandap’ with a blurry fort seen behind them.

Fans were in shock

Kartik's fans were not expecting such a picture. “Aaare mujhe laga shadi hogyi inki (I thought he got married),” wrote a fan. “Dil mu se bahar aagyi thi ek sec ke liye by god (My heart was in my mouth for a second),” commented another. “Mujhe lga kartik ki bhi shadi hogyi mini heart attack (I got a mini heart attack thinking Kartik got married),” said another.

Others joked how the photo looks like a recreation of Kiara's real life wedding pictures with husband Sidharth Malhotra. “Bhai abhi sidharth ka copyright aayega post pr (Sidharth will send a copyright strike on this post)," joked a fan. “Siddharth Malhotra be like~ Gaddari karbe,” commented another fan. “@sidmalhotra mai hota to nhi sehta bhai (I wouldn't tolerate this if I were you),” said another fan.

Kiara deletes post

Kiara, too, had shared the post on her Instagram page. However, the photo is not available anymore. As per a report, she might have deleted it after people trolled her for sharing a picture similar to her wedding photos.

Satya Prem Ki Katha

After the Naseeb Se song, the makers of the romantic drama Satya Prem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani unveiled the new track Aaj ke baad on Saturday. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29.

In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released in 2022.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

