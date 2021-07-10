Kartik Aaryan obliges requests for autographs, selfies; fans praise him for having ‘0% attitude’. Watch

Kartik Aaryan obliged his fans as they requested autographs and pictures with him. In a video shared online by a paparazzo, he could be seen posing for selfies with several fans before stepping inside his car.

Fans showered praise on Kartik Aaryan for his ‘sweet’ gesture. “Omg kindest soul ever,” one wrote. “Kartik aryan is always humble and nice,” another commented. “Always so kind to his fans,” a third said. A fourth called him a ‘humble and very down to earth man’, while another praised him and wrote, “0% attitude.”

Recently, Kartik was in the news after it was reported that he was dropped from Dostana 2 due to his unprofessional behaviour. The production house, Dharma Productions, confirmed that the film will be recast, without offering any additional details.

Kartik’s fans took to social media to declare that they were standing with him. Kangana Ranaut also came out in support of him and tweeted, “Know that we are with you, the one who did not make you can’t break you either,today you must be feeling lonely and targeted from all corners. No need to feel so,every one knows this drama queen JO, you will do very well dear, trust your instincts and be disciplined. much love.”

Kartik’s upcoming films include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhamaka. He will also be seen in a ‘musical love saga’, which was previously titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha. Last week, the film’s director Sameer Vidhwans issued a statement saying that the makers were changing the title to ‘avoid hurting sentiments’. The new title is yet to be announced.

Earlier, in a statement, Kartik expressed his excitement about being a part of the film. “It’s also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans sir who has an astute sense of making sensitive topics highly entertaining. Honestly, I feel immense pressure and responsibility, since I am the only member in this team without a National Award,” he said.

