Amid dating rumours, Kartik Aaryan parties with Tara Sutaria on his birthday. See pics

Wednesday was actor Kartik Aaryan's birthday and to mark the special occasion he visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Hours later, the actor threw a birthday party that was attended by celebs such as actor Vaani Kapoor, director Abhishek Kapoor as well as Rasha Thadani, actor Raveena Tandon's daughter, who is set to make her Bollywood debut soon. Tara Sutaria, who is rumoured to be dating Kartik, also graced his birthday bash. Also read: Tara Sutaria confirms breakup with Aadar Jain

Kartik Aaryan's birthday bash

Tara Sutaria and Rasha Thadani pose with birthday boy Kartik Aaryan.

An inside picture from party has surfaced and shows Kartik posing with Tara Sutaria and Rasha on his either side. They were all dressed in black party looks. Recently, Kartik and Tara sparked dating rumours after they were seen together out and about in Mumbai. Amid rumours that the two are dating, it is also being reported that Kartik and Tara will share screen space in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3, and are therefore often spotted together. However, nothing has been confirmed yet by the makers.

Tara Sutaria's birthday post for Kartik Aaryan

Earlier on Wednesday, Tara Sutaria wished birthday boy Kartik Aaryan with a BTS picture from their photoshoot for a brand. Kartik and Tara were both in black. He was holding her in his arms. Sharing their photo, Tara also revealed her nickname for Kartik. She wrote on Instagram Stories, "Happy Birthday Popat (Kartik Aaryan)! May our Scorpio energy always make brand shoots look like this".

Tara Sutaria confirmed breakup with Aadar Jain, and said she was single in an interview with News18 earlier this month. Tara and Aadar had made their relationship official in 2020 after dating for a couple of years. “I’m not in a relationship,” the actor, who was last seen in Ek Villain Returns (2022), had told the portal.

The actor had also opened up about how she and her parents respond to rumours of her dating co-actors and if her dating rumours bother her family. The actor had said, “No, they don’t bother me. I’ve the coolest parents in the world. When they read all these things about me in the morning, they come to me and we share a nice laugh over a cup of tea. We keep reading about me being paired with X, Y or Z. This has been happening even before my first film released."

