Kartik Aaryan posts throwback, windswept look, asks fans to beware of Cyclone Tauktae

Actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram on Monday morning to share an important message for his fans. With cyclone Tauktae advancing over Mumbai, he asked his fans to stay safe and indoors.

In his post, Kartik is seen in his younger days, posing in front of a large outdoor fan. He has dark sunglasses on and it is taking him a lot of effort to pose in front of the fan. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "#Tauktae One more reason to stay inside."

Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts were on orange alert while Raigad district has been put on red alert due to Cyclone Tauktae. A heavy downpour accompanied by gusty winds was today witnessed at the Gateway of India in Mumbai due to the effect of the cyclone.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 90-100 kmph at isolated places in the districts of Raigad, Palghar, Mumbai, Thane and Ratnagiri.

The IMD had stated that Cyclone Tauktae is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours and that it will cross the western coast of Gujarat in the early morning of May 18.

Kartik has been sharing important information and guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic since last year. Recently, he shared an old picture from his visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar and mentioned how people helping each other during the second wave of the pandemic has warmed his heart. "These tough times reinstate my faith in humanity. It is truly heartwarming to see how everyone is doing their bit in one way or the other or using social media to show more compassion and empathy towards one another and serving each other with kindness. Praying for everyone and hoping for a better tomorrow," he wrote in his post.

Kartik was last seen in last year's Love Aaj Kal. He has Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Dhamaka in the pipeline. He was also to star in Dostana 2 but the film is being recast amid rumours of a rift between Kartik and the film's makers.

