Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan rates himself above Kate Winslet as he compares himself with Rose in Titanic
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan rates himself above Kate Winslet as he compares himself with Rose in Titanic

Kartik Aaryan has shared his throwback picture of himself, drawing a comparison between him and actor Kate Winslet's character in the film Titanic. See the picture here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 12:37 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan compared himself with Kate Winslet.

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Friday shared his throwback picture, drawing a comparison between himself and Hollywood actor Kate Winslet. Taking to Instagram, Kartik posted a shirtless picture of himself, lying on a bed as he looked away from the camera.

Kartik likened his photo to Kate's character Rose DeWitt Bukater from Titanic. In a scene in the 1997 film, she poses in the nude and asks Leonardo DiCaprio's character Jack Dawson to sketch her. He captioned his post, "Kartik Aaryan 1 - 0 Kate Winslet."

Reacting to the post, celebs as well as fans, took to the comment section. Designer Manish Malhotra wrote, "ufffff" to which Kartik replied, "i agree". Singer Jonita Gandhi wrote, "wait am I the only one who doesn't get jt" to which Kartik said, "Titanic nahi dekhi toh kya dekha".

A fan wrote, "Looking very dashing kartik." Another said, "Undoubted Caption King." A third wrote, "Titanic part 2." "Pls stop being so hot Mr.Aaryan," said another.

In 2012, The Sun had quoted Kate as saying about the scene, "I’m not going to look. I’ll be in the bar by that point. I wish I hadn’t shown so much flesh but I was young and I knew I had things to prove.”

Meanwhile, Kartik has been sharing his old pictures with fans on Instagram. Earlier in May, he had shared a throwback picture stressing on the importance of wearing a face mask. In the caption, he wrote, "Corona sliding into UnMasked Faces like..." In the picture, Kartik could be seen posing right in front of a dinosaur sculpture while putting his head inside the dinosaur's mouth.

Also Read | Ray teaser: Netflix's new anthology series stars Manoj Bajpayee, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan. Watch here

The actor has been urging fans to follow Covid-19 protocols. He had tested positive for the coronavirus in March. Kartik has several projects in the pipeline including comic supernatural thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and the crime-thriller Dhamaka.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kartik aaryan kartik aaryan post kartik aaryan film kate winslet titanic

Related Stories

hollywood

Jungle Cruise trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt's entertainer sees duo hunt for medicinal tree

UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 12:06 PM IST
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna gets makeover from daughter Nitara, says she has 'no future as makeup artist'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 11:54 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Woman tweets she’s a published author at 83, tweeple post sweetest reactions

NASA shares picture of Istanbul from space, leaves netizens mesmerised

This video of a donkey and little girl hugging is making tweeple teary-eyed

Video of 7-year-old footballer climbing a pole goes viral, inspires netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP