Kartik Aaryan returns to airport gate to meet young fan screaming his name; fans call him 'kids' favourite'. Watch

bollywood
Published on Sep 18, 2022 09:37 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan returned to the gates at Jodhpur airport after a young fan kept screaming his name. The interaction won the hearts of fans on social media as well.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kartik Aaryan, whose fan base has increased manifold after his portrayal of Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also keeps winning his fans' hearts with his public interactions. In a recent incident, the actor's meeting with a young fan in Jodhpur left many impressed. Fans on social media noted that Kartik has become very popular among kids as well after his work in the horror comedy. Also Read| Kartik Aaryan hugs and comforts crying fan; she calls it a 'dream come true'

The incident happened when Kartik was in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, to attend the National Youth Conclave 2022. As Kartik returned to Jodhpur airport after the event, a young fan who spotted him from outside the gates kept screaming his name in an attempt to meet him.

As seen in a video shared by a paparazzo account, the actor heard the kid's request and returned to the gate to meet the sobbing fan. The actor had some conversation with the security personnel and asked the fan and her guardian to click the pictures from outside the gate itself. They were later allowed at the gate to meet the actor. Kartik posed with the young fan and signed an autograph for him.

The gesture won the hearts of many other fans, who praised the actor for his humble nature. One wrote, "That's why he is loved by the nation," while another commented, "Public also respects a self-made actor, even if the fan is a small kid." A third one wrote, "Truly Kids Favourite." A fan said, "The way he managed to meet him has my whole heart."

Kartik was last seen on the screen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022. He will be next seen in Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Manisha Koirala. He also has Satyaprem Ki Katha, which reunites him with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani.

