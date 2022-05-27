Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 beats Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi's 1st week collection, races towards 100 cr

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has successfully completed its first week in theatres and continues to go strong at the box office. The film now stands at a domestic total of ₹92 crore, and is among the top three Bollywood films to have the biggest first week in 2022. It is second to The Kashmir Files, and has beaten Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi's first week collections. Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Kabir Singh 2 in the pipeline, producers confirm

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While The Kashmir Files collected ₹97.30 crore in its first week, Gangubai Kathiawadi collected ₹68.93 cr in seven days since its release. However, South films dubbed in Hindi, RRR and KGF Chapter 2, have higher first week collections.

Sharing the box office figures of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is EXTRAORDINARY in Week 1... SUPERB HOLD in mass circuits... It is these sectors that will add to a strong total, despite multiple new films this week... Will cross ₹ 100 cr on [second] Sat.”

Taran Adarsh shared Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collection on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will become Kartik's highest groosing film. He tweeted, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 will emerge #KartikAaryan's HIGHEST GROSSING FILM in Weekend 2 [will surpass #SonuKeTituKiSweety lifetime biz]... SUPER-HIT... [Week 1] Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr, Tue 9.56 cr, Wed 8.51 cr, Thu 7.27 cr. Total: ₹ 92.05 cr. #India biz.”

Taran added that after entering the ₹100 crore club, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will become the fifth film of the year to cross the mark. Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, RRR and KGF 2 are the other four.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Tabu in a pivotal role, along with Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav. It is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 film starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Paresh Rawal and Ameesha Patel. Rajpal Yadav is the only recurring character in the new film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON