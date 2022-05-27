Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Kabir Singh 2 in the pipeline, producers confirm

Producers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa-- Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani -- have confirmed that the franchise will certainly be taken forward. They also said that Shahid Kapoor's 2019 film, Kabir Singh, is also likely to turn into a franchise. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan reveals that he has dated a Bollywood actor in the past)

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the second intsallment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa released in theatres recently and audiences have showered much love on the film featuring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu.

Asked about the projects which should be turned into franchises, Bhushan Kumar told Pinkvilla, “I think, our film Kabir Singh can definitely be spun into a franchise. It’s an iconic character and can be taken into a second part. ” Murad Khetani also said that the character is quite popular. He added that he'd love if Bhushan makes Aashiqui 3 soon.

“We are definitely taking the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise forward. There is enough scope in the premise and we will announce more details at the right time,” the report quoted them as saying.

Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has earned ₹84.78 crore at the box office, within six days of the film's release. It made one of the highest opening collections for this year, among Hindi releases.

Ahead of the film release, Kartik had told PTI, "It is the most difficult thing to make a sequel because the writers have to present it in a new way and yet retain the element of the original movie. The scale in which it was made, it's much larger and wider. We are hopeful a lot of families will come and watch it. This is a different and new story. It is not a remake, it is a sequel, which has a new story, set in the world of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which will make people nostalgic.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa's original film came out in 2007. Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja starred in lead roles and Priyadarshan directed the film, which was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

Kabir Singh, the 2019 film, was also a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy and featured Kiara alongside Shahid. It was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and was a huge success at the box office.

