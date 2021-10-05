Kartik Aaryan’s fan asks about his Lamborghini Urus, actor says ‘average kam deti hai’

Kartik Aaryan did an “ask me anything” session on Twitter Monday night and had interesting things to tell his fans. He had the perfect reply when a fan asked about his new Lamborghini Urus car.

A fan asked him, “#AskKartik Bhai Lambo kaisi hai (How is your Lambo, brother?).” Kartik was quick to respond in his typical style, “Average kam deti hai.”

Kartik bought his new car in April this year. Soon after buying the vehicle, Kartik had posted a fun video revealing his new purchase. "Kharid li....Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon (Bought it, but perhaps I am not made for costly things)," he had captioned the video. The video showed Kartik posing besides the new car, before he gets startled when several balloons start bursting behind the car, showering the area with confetti.

Apart from the Lamborghini, Kartik already owns a BMW which he bought in 2017, and a Mini Cooper. He bought the Mini Cooper for his mother in 2019.

During the Twitter session, another fan asked the “secret of his energy” and Kartik replied, “Akshay sir.” The fan had written, “You are at Usain Bolt speed, to complete your movies. What's the secret of your energy ? #AskKartik @TheAaryanKartik.”

The actor also dropped a hint that his upcoming Netflix film, Dhamaka, may release in November. “Dhamaka kab release hogi #AskKartik #KartikAaryan,” he was asked. Kartik responded with, “Wait for my birthday treat #dhamaka #askkartik.”

He wrapped up the session with, "Achha chalo, Mummy daant rahi hai Ab sone ka time (Alright, need to wrap up. Mom is scolding me as it is time to sleep) !! #AskKartik."

Also read: Kartik Aaryan touches his new car Lamborghini Urus' 'feet', watch video

Kartik has several exciting projects in the pipeline, including Freddy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Captain India, apart from the much-anticipated crime-thriller Dhamaka.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set to hit theaters on March 22. The film was earlier set for a July 2020 release but was pushed to November 19 due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.