Kartik Aaryan says he is clueless about his bank balance, adds ‘mom knows it’; reveals what he spends the most money on

Kartik Aaryan has said that he has no clue about his bank balance and his mother is the one who takes care of it all. Speaking at an event in Delhi, Kartik also claimed he is single and said that he is the most ‘eligible bachelor’ in Bollywood.

Asked how much his bank balance is, Kartik Aaryan said, at Agenda AajTak 2021, “Mujhe nahi pata, actually meri mummy ko pata hai. Sach bol raha hu (I have no clue, my mom knows it. I am telling you the truth). He also said that it was his mother who was the first one to sit in his new Lamborghini.

Asked about his investments, the actor said he invests the most in his clothes. Kartik also said that he is single and is one of the most ‘eligible bachelors’ in the industry right now. He added that everyone else got married.

Kartik is currently shooting for his upcoming film Shehzada in the national capital. He shared a picture from the sets to inform his fans about it. Kartik posted a selfie posing with the Jama Masjid in the backdrop and wrote on Instagram, "Shehzada in Dilli.” The shooting of Shehzada began last month.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada also features Kriti Sanon and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S. Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill. The film will hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

Kartik Aaryan was most recently seen in Ram Madhvani’s thriller, Dhamaka that arrived on Netflix last month. The film also featured Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash. Kartik is being widely appreciated for his performance in the film as a news anchor handling the pressures of working during a live terrorist threat in the city, while also dealing with personal issues.