Kartik Aaryan says his dreams are getting bigger: ‘I still travel in economy but private jet bhi chahiye’

Kartik Aaryan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood today, but he has a boy-next-door image in real life. Most of his fans relate with him and the way he carries himself in public. As he grows more and more successful, his lifestyle has also changed, and he now owns multiple luxury cars. Will that change his relatability factor? The actor says it won't. (Also read| Kartik Aaryan on giving a flop: 'It can end my career')

Most recently seen in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik received widespread acclaim for his performance in the film that is a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film also featured Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles. Producer of the film, Bhushan Kumar had gifted India's first GT, Orange McLaren, to Kartik after the film's box office success in June this year.

Asked how he maintains his relatable quotient with the audience despite owning fancy cars, Kartik told Film Companion in an interview, "I still travel in economy. I travel business, but when the need be, I also travel economy. People begin to stop themselves from doing that, I do not. I have dreams, I had a dream car and wanted a Lamborghini and I got it. I wanted to become an actor and that got fulfilled. And the dreams are getting bigger. Private jet bhi ana chahiye (private jet should also come)."

He added that he wants to become more successful, adding that he remains the same person and likes the same kind of food. "If I go to the same hotel with mom and dad, we’ll eat the same food in Gwalior, we’ll eat the same paneer, naan and boondi raita. That’s not going to change."

When the interviewer told Kartik that relatability in a private jet maybe a little hard, he blushed and said, "Sapne dekhna thodi chhod dunga? Kuch toh is gareeb aadmi ko sochne do. (Should I stop dreaming? Let a poor man think). But I am saying the core does not change, everything else may come but that is only materialistic. After a point it does not matter whether you are travelling in a third-hand vehicle or better one."

Kartik will be seen soon in Shashanka Ghosh's Freddy and Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada. He will also work with Hansal Mehta for Captain India. He also has Satyaprem Ki Katha and in pipeline.

