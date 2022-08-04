Kartik Aaryan shares behind-the-scenes pic with Satyaprem Ki Katha team as he begins prep for film

Actor Kartik Aaryan gave a sneak-peek of his upcoming movie Satyaprem ki Katha with director Sameer Vidwans, producer Shareen Mantri Kedia and Karan Sharma. On Thursday, Kartik shared a selfie from a script reading session for the film on Instagram, telling fans that he has begun prep for the film. The film also stars Kiara Advani. Also read: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Satyanarayan Ki Katha is now Satyaprem Ki Katha

In the picture, the actor wore a white t-shirt holding a spiral notebook in his hands. The film’s crew can be seens chatting with each other. Kartik captioned the picture as, “Satyaprem Ki Katha.” He tagged Shareen Mantri, Sameer Vidwans and Karan Sharma in his selfie posted on Instagram Stories.

Kartik Aaryan at the script reading session of SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures. After backlash last year, the title of the film has been changed from Satyanarayan Ki Katha. Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, Kartik also shared the first look picture from the film. Marking Kiara's birthday, Kartik posted the still from the film, in which he held Kiara in his arms. Both of them closed their eyes as they shared a warm embrace.

Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a stand-alone sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay as a psychiatrist tasked with uncovering the truth of an ancestral palace believed to be haunted. The sequel, directed by Anees Bazmee, stars Kartik playing a character similar to Akshay's.

He will be seen next in Freddy, which also stars Alaya F. Kartik also has Shehzada, and an untitled Kabir Khan project in his pipeline. Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan, is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's 2020 hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

