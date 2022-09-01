Kartik Aaryan says outsider image can end after a flop: 'Can end my career'

Kartik Aaryan has opened up about how just one flop can seriously affect his career in a big way. The actor is currently riding high on the success of his latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which collected gross worldwide collection of ₹266 crore and is the second highest grossing Hindi film of the year. Also read: Kartik Aaryan reveals if he lied about being in relationship with Sara Ali Khan

Kartik is currently one of the most commercially successful actors in Bollywood. He currently has four film projects in pipeline, including, Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani and Shehzada with Kriti Sanon.

During an interview with Anupama Chopra, Kartik was asked about his opinion on being an outsider. He said, “I am not padded, my back is not taken care of. I don't know how an insider would feel, but as outsider I feel that somewhere down the line that if one film flops, it could create a perception that can end my career. I won't have someone who will create a project of that level for me.”

Kartik recently announced that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will now be adapted into a comic book series. Production houses T-Series and Cine1Studios have teamed up with Diamond Comics, India's iconic comic book distributor and publisher, to bring Rooh Baba Ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa, based on Aaryan's character, for the young audience. "This one is for all my lil fans," he wrote with the cover art of the upcoming comic book on Instagram on Tuesday.

Kartik's Satyaprem Ki Katha is a romantic musical which will release on June 29 next year. He also has Hansal Mehta's Captain India in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country. He also has Shashanka Ghosh's OTT film, Freddy.

