Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan stops by Chinese van on way back from Bigg Boss 15 sets, eats on his Lamborghini's bonnet
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan stops by Chinese van on way back from Bigg Boss 15 sets, eats on his Lamborghini's bonnet

Kartik Aaryan was recently spotted enjoying roadside Chinese food while on his way home from the sets of Bigg Boss 15. The actor was promoting his new film Dhamaka on Salman Khan's show. 
Kartik Aaryan post the shoot of Bigg Boss 15. (Varinder Chawla)
Updated on Nov 14, 2021 09:52 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kartik Aaryan recently visited the sets of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 for the promotion of his upcoming film, Dhamaka. The actor was spotted having Chinese food from a roadside van on his way home. 

A video of the actor enjoying Chinese food has surfaced online. His Lamborghini is seen parked by a food van which was open late at night. He is seen in the same clothes he wore for the shoot - jeans and a denim jacket. He keeps the food on his car's bonnet as he eats along with a friend. He even takes some food from his friend's plate and is heard saying, “Yaar khaane ka documentary hota hai (There are documentaries for food).”

RELATED STORIES

Kartik's fans were impressed with the actor's humility. A fan commented, “He is so humble. so sweet man.” Another said, “Great guy very down to earth.” A few also called it a publicity stunt. 

Hours before, Kartik had joined Salman on Bigg Boss 15 for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The two played a rapid fire round in which Salman asked Kartik to answer some of his fun questions. 

When Salman asked him, "Agar mein actor nahi hota toh kya hota, koi option nahi (What would I be if I wasn't an actor?), Kartik replied, "Sir agar aap actor nahi hote, toh hum kya karte? (Sir, if you weren't an actor, what would we have done then)?" Salman reacted, “Toh phir aap Salman Khan the director ke saath kaam karte aur Salman Khan aapka competition nahi hota (Then you would have been working with Salman Khan - the director and he wouldn't have been your competition).” Kartik immediately asked Salman to sign him. 

Also read: Kartik Aaryan copies Parineeti Chopra's poses, blames her instead

Kartik will now be seen in the role of a television journalist in Dhamaka. The film has been directed by Ram Madhvani and would be streaming on Netflix from November 19 onwards. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kartik aaryan bigg boss 15
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Inside Alanna Panday and Ivor's engagement party: Lara Dutta, Bipasha attend

5

Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she takes a trip to the Maldives

Rajkummar, Patralekhaa's wedding celebrations kick off with romantic engagement

Anushka reveals one trait of Vamika similar to her: ‘It’s nice to see that’
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP