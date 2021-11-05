Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kartik Aaryan struggles to wade through a crowd of fans as they try to get selfies with him on Diwali, watch

Kartik Aaryan was photographed with his fans outside his Mumbai home on the occasion of Diwali. However, he was soon caught up in a crowd of fans. 
Kartik Aaryan with his fans outside his Mumbai home on Diwali. (Varinder Chawla)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 01:56 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Kartik Aaryan was seen trying to wade through a pool of fans as they clicked selfies with the actor on the occasion of Diwali. The Dhamaka star had stepped out of his residence, in Mumbai, to greet fans on the occasion. 

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Kartik Aaryan wore a black traditional kurta for the festival and met fans, mostly children, outside his home. At first, he tried to maintain social distance while obliging for pictures. 

However, fans began grabbing his hand in an attempt to get his attention. While Kartik tried to move, he couldn't easily get out from the crowd. 

On Diwali, Kartik shared a glimpse of the celebrations panning out at his house. He shared a picture of his sister, Kritika Tiwari, breaking a coconut after the puja was done. In the video, she broke a coconut in a single swing. Kartik joked, “Isliye darta hoon isse (this is why I am scared of her) #NaariShakti #HappyDiwali.” 

He also posed for a picture with a lamp in his hand. “Diye ne mujhe chamka diya (The lamp brightened me up),” he captioned the post. 

Also read: Kartik Aaryan claims Kiara Advani joined him in her Halloween outfit, says ‘how well you are ageing’. See pic

Earlier this week, Kartik had attended a Diwali party at producer Ekta Kapoor's home in Mumbai. Pictures from the party revealed that Kartik dressed in a maroon kurta and posed with the guests. Kartik recently wrapped the filming of Freddy, which is co-produced by Ekta's Balaji Telefilms and Jay Shewakramani's banner Northern Lights Films. 

Kartik also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the making. The film, a sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead, has Kartik teaming up with Kiara Advani and Tabu. 

Besides these films, Kartik is also gearing for the release of his upcoming film Dhamaka. The film is set to release on Netflix and Kartik plays the role of a news anchor in it. 

kartik aaryan diwali 2021
