Kartik Aaryan to star in Aashiqui 3, says he ‘grew up watching’ original film

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who will headline Aashiqui 3, has called 'the timeless classic Aashiqui' something he grew up watching. The third instalment of the hit franchise Aashiqui will be directed by Anurag Basu. The female actor has not been announced yet. In a new interview, Kartik also called himself 'a big fan' of Anurag. (Also Read | Kartik Aaryan gives a glimpse of his beautiful home in new pic)

Aashiqui (1990) backed by T-Series and Vishesh Films was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt. Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal played the lead roles. The franchise was revived in 2013 with Aashiqui 2, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. It was also a box office success.

In an interview with Variety, Kartik said, “The timeless classic Aashiqui is something I grew up watching and working on Aashiqui 3 is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways.”

Anurag also spoke about the upcoming project, "Aashiqui and Aashiqui 2 were emotions for the fans that has remained in hearts till date, the aim is to carry the legacy ahead in the best possible way. It’d be my first venture with Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his hard work, dedication, grit and determination towards his work and I’m truly looking forward to this one.”

Taking to Instagram, Kartik also shared a group photo on Monday. The photo featured Kartik along with Anurag, music composer Pritam, Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar. He captioned the post, "Team 'A' (red heart and multiple musical notes emojis). #AnuragBasu #Pritam #BhushanKumar #MukeshBhatt."

Fans saw Kartik last in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which collected over ₹200 crores at the box office. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. He will be next seen in Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on February 10, 2023.

Apart from that, he also has Sajid Nadiadwala's Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani, which is slated to release on June 29, 2023. Kartik will also be seen in Freddy opposite Alaya F. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta's Captain India in the pipeline.

Last week, Kartik and Kiara started filming for Satyaprem Ki Katha. On Instagram, Kartik wrote alongside a photograph of him seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha, "Shubhaarambh #SatyapremKiKatha Ganpati Bappa Moriya." The movie is directed by filmmaker Sameer Vidwans.

