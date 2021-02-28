Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kasautii Zindagi Kay played a vital role in Varun Sharma's love life: 'It ended, as did my relationship'
Kasautii Zindagi Kay played a vital role in Varun Sharma's love life: 'It ended, as did my relationship'

Roohi actor Varun Sharma opened up about his love life in a recent interview. He recalled bonding with a girl he liked from school when his mother was busy watching Kasautii Zindagi Kay.
Like many families in the early 2000s, Varun Sharma's family also watched Ekta Kapoor's hit serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor recently revealed that while his mother watched the show, he would use the time to focus on his love life.

Varun, who will soon be seen in Roohi along with Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, opened up about his love life and how Kasautii Zindagii Kay played an important role in his life during a recent interview. Varun revealed that when his mother would watch the show, he would call a girl he liked in school and chat with her.

"There was a girl I used to like in school but that was the pre-cell phone era and we had to talk on landline phones, which was difficult when parents were around. Luckily, both her mother and mine used to watch Kasautii Zindagi Kay, so I used to call her up at that time. Soon, we had figured out the break timings so we’d know when to hang up and reconnect. That show played a huge role in my love life. But then it ended, as did my relationship," Varun told the Times of India.

When the interviewer prompted that a reboot season had made its way to the small screen, Varun said, "Unfortunately, there was no sequel to my love life!"

Varun also opened up about missing his Dilwale co-star Varun Dhawan's wedding in Alibaug and said that he visited him after the ceremony. "I went to his house for a small get-together; it was super fun! I am very happy that he is married now and Natasha (Dalal) ‘bhabi’ is officially our bhabi now," he said.

Varun has a number of movies in the making. While Roohi is set to hit the screens in March, he is also working on Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, helmed by Rohit Shetty, and has Fukrey 3 in the pipeline. Speaking about his busy year ahead, Varun said it feels 'amazing' to work with people he always wanted to and do the kind of roles he's dreamt of.

