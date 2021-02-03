Varun Sharma: People smile when they look at me, so I think that’s the biggest goal tick off

“I hope there are some surprises planned on the sets,” says Varun Sharma, who turns a year older today, adds he is going to be working on his birthday and that’s the way he likes it. “Being on the sets, filming this beautiful film- Cirkus, celebrating it with my crew and the entire team will be fun. I wish to be with my family in the evening, cut a cake with them and get back again to face the beautiful camera, doing something that I love to do,” says Sharma who will turn 31.

Being a Punjabi boy, he admits he gets excited for birthdays but also likes to be a bit low-key. “Every birthday celebration is special and every year it’s a different vibe. I remember, two years ago, I was shooting in Amristar and had celebrated my birthday in my home town, Jalandhar with my childhood friends. They came to surprise me and it was so sweet and special,” he reminisces.

Often people have goals and make plans for every few years and try to tick them off – be it buying a home, travelling, work or even marriage. What goals has he ticked off at 31? “I think I am very content with the way my life is going. I am very content with the age that I am in. The biggest thing I think that I’ve ticked off is fulfilling my dream of becoming an actor. Now, I’m working my way through it and doing the kind of thing I dreamt of doing. I got chances to play some amazing characters which embedded in people’s heart and mind. People smile when they look at me, so I think that’s the biggest goal tick off. The love, the warmth, their smile is something that is hard to get and I think that’s more of a blessing,” he shares.

Ask him if marriage is one of his goals in the near future and he says, “120%!! But for that, you need to date someone and I have not been dating anyone since a very long time now. So, marriage is not on the cards and with the grace of all, my mother has not started to push me for marriage until now. Personally, I hope to become wiser, to have mental stability and be grounded.”