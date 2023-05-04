Kathal trailer: Sanya Malhotra is on the case of missing jackfruits in this quirky satire

In Netflix's upcoming film Kathal, it's not a missing person's case, but a case of missing jackfruits. The quirky satire shows Sanya Malhotra as a young police officer named Mahima Basor assigned to find a pair of jackfruits stolen from an MLA's home. Directed by first-time filmmaker Yashowardhan Mishra, Kathal is produced by Sikhya Entertainment and Balaji Telefilms. The comedy will premiere on Netflix on May 19. (Also read: Guneet Monga revisits school with Shaunak Sen, thanks principal for help: ‘Two alumni made it to the Oscars’)

Besides Sanya, the film also stars Anantvijay Joshi, Gurpal Singh, Neha Saraf, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav. While Anantvijay is a fellow cop, Rajpal plays a determined journalist out to get the scoop on the fruity story. Set in the fictional town called Moba, the story follows Vijay as a politician named Pateria who lodges a complaint with the police. They are surprised to find no missing bodies, but two missing 15 kg jackfruits aka kathals instead.

The police try to trick the politician's family by replacing the fruits, but they insist that this is not their prize-winning fruit. It is up to the young police officer to make some sense of the events around her and try to find a solution. During the course of her findings, it seems she comes across an actual case to investigate and gets Rajpal's help to gain some attention.

After the release of the trailer on YouTube, fans reacted positively to the upcoming comedy. One fan shared, "Rajpal + Vijay Sir = You can't question the content of comedy. Legends....." Another wrote, "Sanya Malhotra always chooses these kinds of scripts which are different.." Yet another added, "This looks interesting and fresh."

Written by Yashowardhan and Ashok Mishra, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Guneet Monga, and Achin Jain. Guneet recently won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short with Netflix's The Elephant Whisperers at the 95th Academy Awards in March.

Sanya was last seen in HIT: The First Case with Rajkummar Rao in 2022. She is appearing next in the Shah Rukh-starrer Jawan. The actor is playing Vicky Kaushal's wife in the biopic Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar. Fatima Sana Shaikh is also part of the cast.

