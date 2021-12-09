Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are married, see first pic of bride from wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on Thursday. See the first pictures from their wedding here.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on Thursday. 
Updated on Dec 09, 2021 07:02 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9 amid high security. The first pictures of their wedding are out. She wore a pink lehenga, while he wore a sherwani.

Several celebrities were on the guest list, including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Gurdas Maan, Malavika Mohanan, Sharvari Wagh, Radhika Madan, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and others. However, Katrina’s close friend Salman Khan and his family did not attend the wedding. He flew to Riyadh for the Da-Bangg tour.

Meanwhile, Mika Singh told Bollywood Life that he was invited to Vicky and Katrina’s wedding but had to give it a miss due to ‘other professional commitments’.

Vicky and Katrina reportedly sent their guests a welcome hamper with a note requesting them to leave their phones in their rooms before attending the ceremonies.

Until now, Vicky and Katrina had kept their relationship under wraps. They were first linked together in 2019. While they refrained from commenting on their personal lives, they were often seen together at parties and even taking vacations together. They also reportedly celebrated the New Year together with their siblings, Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif, in Alibaug.

In October, Katrina attended a special screening of Vicky’s film Sardar Udham, where he greeted her with a hug. She later praised his performance as well. Sharing a poster of the film on Instagram Stories, she wrote, “@shoojitsircar what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling - @vickykaushal is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking.”

Also see: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s wedding inspires hilarious memes, fans are reminded of Bobby Deol’s security routine. Watch

Last month, Vicky appeared on Into The Wild With Bear Grylls and described the kind of woman he would like to marry. “Whoever makes you feel at home all the time, you just know that connect. Also, where there is that understanding, where you love each other for your pluses and minuses both, and we make each other a better version of each other,” he said.

