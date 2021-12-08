‘Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal deserve each other, happy they are getting married': Anees Bazmee

Film director Anees Bazmee, who is 'really happy' that actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are getting married, has said that they ‘deserve each other’. In a new interview, Anees also praised the couple and sent best wishes for their wedding. Anees and Katrina have worked together in two films--Welcome (2007) and Singh Is Kinng (2008).

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal along with their family members, friends and several celeb guests have already reached Rajasthan, where the wedding festivities are said to be taking place. The couple will tie the knot in Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur.

Speaking with India Today, Anees Bazmee said, "I am very happy for Katrina and Vicky. I have done two films with her and she is a wonderful girl and this news of her wedding has made me really happy. I wish them both the very best. I’m happy that they found each other and are getting married. She is a really nice human being and I know Vicky as well, he is very down-to-earth, very humble and a very good boy. They deserve each other."

The venue has been lit up with lights for the pre-wedding festivities. Katrina and Vicky are all set to the tie knot on December 9.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sharvari Wagh, Shankar Mahadevan, Vijay Krishna Acharya, Radhika Madan, Gurdas Maan among others were spotted arriving at the Jaipur airport.

Katrina and Vicky, rumoured to be dating since 2019, have been tight-lipped about their relationship. They were spotted together several times in the last two years. They left for Jaipur from Mumbai on Monday evening with their families. Soon after their arrival in Jaipur, the two families were driven straight to the wedding venue.

According to news agency PTI, for the mehendi ceremony, nearly 20 kg of organic mehendi powder has been supplied from Sojat town of Rajasthan’s Pali district. "We have supplied organic mehendi to the event management company for the wedding functions. We have supplied the mehendi free of cost as a gift from Sojat, Pali," Nitesh Aggarwal, owner of the Sojat-based mehendi processing and manufacturing firm Natural Herbal, told PTI.