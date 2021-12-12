Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's mehendi pics out: He goes down on one knee, she dances with dad-in-law Sham Kaushal

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in Rajasthan on December 9. Since the wedding, the couple has been posting pictures of their ceremonies on Instagram. On Sunday, Katrina and Vicky posted a series of pictures from their mehendi-sangeet ceremony.

Katrina and Vicky shared a series of pictures with the same caption. They wrote, “Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar (The henna shines bright when the entire family dances together)!”

In the pictures, Katrina can be seen dancing with Vicky. In another one, she is seen grooving with Vicky's father Sham Kaushal.

In the pictures shared by Vicky, the couple is clicked while doing a bhangra move. In another picture, Vicky is photographed sitting on his one knee while pointing out at Katrina with flowers. In the last picture, Katrina and Vicky are snapped sitting on their friends shoulders as they dance and look at each other.

On Saturday, the couple shares pictures from their haldi ceremony. Vicky shared pictures and captioned them, “Shukr. Sabr. Khushi (gratitude, patience, happiness).” Katrina shared more pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram handle along with the same caption.

On Friday the couple shared pictures from their wedding ceremonies. Vicky and Katrina used the wrote the same caption and shared the pictures. The caption reads, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” Katrina wrote, sharing the photos.”

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The three-day function included a haldi, sangeet and wedding ceremony. Around 120 guests were invited to the wedding. Filmmaker Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur, actor Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi were a part of the wedding.

