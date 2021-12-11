Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Check out the simple and sweet wedding card

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding seems to have left the guests in awe. Katrina's fitness trainer Reza Katani has now shared a picture of their wedding card which was accompanied by a box full of savouries.

The wedding invite is cute and reminds us of childhood drawings on plain white paper. It has ‘Let’s celebrate Katrina and Vicky" written on it with a sketch of a celebration below it. It has two leaflets – a formal invite and the other informing the guests about the schedule and other details.

He shared the picture of the invite, box of sweets and henna designs sported by the guests during the mehendi ceremony, along with a note. He wrote, "To say I had the experience of a life time would be an understatement. To be honest ever since I met kk every experience has been an unbelievable adventure. With that said I want to wish @katrinakaif and @vickykaushal09 a lifetime of laughter, excitement and love. The bringing of two such amazing families can only create something spectacular and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you both. Thank you for including me in your celebrations and allowing me to be a part of your special day. I love you both."

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in a lavish three-day affair at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. After the couple shared a few wedding pictures on the day of their wedding on December 9, they shared many more pictures from the haldi ceremony on Saturday.

The newlyweds sent sweets to the paparazzi waiting outside the venue on their wedding day. Upon their return, Vicky's father Sham Kaushal also distributed sweets at the Jaipur airport and said all went well at the wedding.