Katrina Kaif blindfolds Gehraiyaan's Dhairya Karwa in new video, fans say 'you both look so good together'

On Wednesday, actor Katrina Kaif shared a video advertisement on her Instagram handle, which also stars actor Dhairya Karwa. In the video, Katrina is seen blindfolding Dhairya and later asking him to choose his favourite mango drink, based on it aroma. This is Katrina and Dhairya's first on-screen collaboration. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif gets the warmest hug from mom-in-law in Vicky Kaushal's Women's Day post, fans love the 'paarivarik mahol')

In the video, Katrina and Dhairya feature as a couple on vacation. Katrina tells Dhairya to pick his favourite mango drink, with his eyes in a blindfold. He later chooses Katrina's favourite drink, instead of his, based on the aroma.

One fan reacted to the video and said, “Absolutely gorgeous.” Another one said, “You both look so good together.” While one tagged Katrina's husband actor Vicky Kaushal and joked, “@vickykaushal09 bhai idhar dekh kya ho raha hai yeh (Vicky brother see what's happening here).” (Also Read: Katrina Kaif finally shares pics from the Maldives, calls it ‘My happy place’; fans want to know 'where is Vicky Kaushal')

Dhairya made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019. The film also starred actors Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, and Mohit Raina. He later appeared in the film 83, with actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. He was last seen playing the role of Karan in Shakun Batra's directorial Gehraiyaan. The film also starred Deepika, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Naseeruddin Shah.

Katrina has recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of Tiger 3, alongside actor Salman Khan. The film will release on April 21, 2023. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline, which will also star actors, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt.

