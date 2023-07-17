Inside Katrina Kaif's Maldives birthday with brother Sebastien Laurent Michel, sister Isabelle and cute custom T-shirts

Katrina Kaif celebrated her 40th birthday on July 16 and to mark the occasion her brother Sebastien Laurent Michel and sister Isabelle Kaif posed in custom T-shirts featuring a young Katrina. Their friend, actor Angira Dhar, also wished Katrina as she shared a photo from Katrina's birthday celebrations in Maldives. Also read: Vicky Kaushal is ‘in awe’ of Katrina Kaif, shares love-filled pics from birthday vacation

Inside pictures from Katrina Kaif's birthday in Maldives were shared by family and friends.

Earlier, husband-actor Vicky Kaushal had also wished Katrina and shared photos from a yacht as they posed together during the birthday trip.

Katrina Kaif's birthday bash featured special T-shirts.

Friends and family's special T-shirts for Katrina Kaif

Sebastien Laurent Michel, Isabelle Kaif and Angira Dhar celebrated Katrina Kaif's latest milestone in the cutest way possible. In photos shared on Instagram Stories, Isabelle and Angira revealed snippets from Katrina's big day, which included not only a trip to the Maldives but also custom T-shirts in neutral colours featuring old photos of Katrina Kaif.

While Isabelle and Sebastien wore T-shirts with their sister's childhood pictures in the photo Isabelle shared, Angira posed with Isabelle in a photo as the two showed their custom birthday T-shirts.

Sharing a photo of herself with Sebastien, Isabelle wrote on Instagram Stories, "Happy birthday, Katrina Kaif." The two smiled wide as they posed for the photo taken during Katrina's birthday celebrations on Sunday.

Angira Dhar shared some pictures from Katrina Kaif's birthday trip to Maldives.

Angira Dhar shares pics from Katrina's birthday trip

The actor shared a photo of herself with Isabelle and wrote on Instagram Stories, "(Heart emoji) Happy birthday Katrina Kaif. Love, love and only love for you." Angira also shared a couple of pictures from the beach and geo-tagged the location as Maldives in one of the photos.

Vicky shares romantic pics with Katrina

On Sunday, Vicky Kaushal shared new pictures to wish wife-actor Katrina Kaif on her birthday. Sharing the pictures, Vicky wrote in his Instagram caption, "In awe of your magic… everyday. Happy Birthday my love!"

In one of the pictures, Katrina was seen smiling as she and Vicky looked at each other. She wore a yellow dress, while Vicky opted for a light blue shirt as they posed together during the sunset in Maldives.

On Saturday, Vicky and Katrina were seen at Mumbai airport as they arrived hand-in-hand. The couple posed for the paparazzi and waved at them before entering the airport gate.

