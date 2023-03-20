The art matters, not medium: Angira Dhar

Actor Angira Dhar is happy dabbling in different mediums and feels blessed on getting opportunities to act in varied projects. Angira Dhar on her recent visit to Lucknow (HT Photo)

Last seen in film Runway 34 and recently in a single, the actor, on her recent visit to Lucknow, says, “I only feel blessed that I get all these opportunities and I am able to do it.”

Dhar feels that working across mediums will give her more success and help her move up in life. “I don’t want to give one thing preference over another. Ultimately, as an artiste, it’s not about the medium, it’s the art that matters. So, I look forward to continue doing everything.”

The actor further adds, “As an actor, one thing that is common among all mediums is that it’s all about emoting. Be it TV, films, series, film or even advertisement, ultimately you are doing an honest job. I approach everything as a challenge and try to do it with full honesty.”

Talking about shooting her first music video Bairiya, she says, “The best thing is that it has the mesmerising voice of Arijit Singh. It was a very exciting and new experience for me. Though the music video is a very different medium but things are done just like a film.”

She will be next seen on OTT. “I have shot for a web series directed by Homi Adajania ,” says the actor. The series is tentatively titled Saas Bahu aur Cocaine.

On her Lucknow visit, she says, “This is my second visit to the state capital. Earlier, I was here for travel and a music show. Also, my husband, Anand (actor-director), is a Tiwari from Uttar Pradesh, though he is from Mumbai. That is a special connection from this part of the world. I am looking forward to shooting here soon.”