Katrina Kaif dances with students and teachers at mom’s school in Madurai, fans call the video 'wholesome'

Actor Katrina Kaif surprised school students of Mountain View in Madurai, Tamil Nadu with her visit. Videos of Katrina interacting, dancing and even giving high fives to students have now surfaced on social media. Fans called it the ‘most wholesome thing’ on the internet. Also read: Katrina Kaif turns photographer for Vijay Sethupathi

In the videos, Katrina appeared in a no-make look as she wore a simple floral kurta. In one video she is seen trying to match steps with the students to the song Arabic Kuthu. In another video, she is seen grooving with a bunch of adults who appear to be the school staff on a stage. She also waved and gave high-fives to students and met some fans during the event.

Responding to the videos, a fan wrote, “She is more Baby than the babies themselves.” “Wins heart everytime,” added another fan. Someone else also commented, “She’s gonna be a great mother.” Mountain View School is associated with Katrina’s mother Suzanne, who is also a teacher there. It’s a part of Relief Project India for underprivileged kids.

Katrina is currently filing for Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Earlier, she shared a glimpse of their film shoot on social media as she turned photographer for him. Katrina will be next seen in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, which will release on November 4. The film also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles.

Besides this, Katrina has several other projects in her kitty. She will reunite with Salman Khan for Tiger 3. She is also a part of Farhan Akhtar’s directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa where the actor will be co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. She also has Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero-action flick. Katrina was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, opposite Akshay Kumar.

