Katrina Kaif debuts new hairdo for a new film, sister Isabelle says 'love it'

Katrina Kaif is getting back into the work mode slowly but surely. On Thursday, she shared a new picture of herself with a brand new hairdo. It is for her new film, she said.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Katrina Kaif will be seen next in Sooryavanshi.

Actor Katrina Kaif, like much of Bollywood has got back to work. She has reportedly been prepping for Farhan Akhtar production, Phone Bhoot. On Thursday, she shared a fresh picture of hers and announced that the look is for hew new film. She did not mention the name of the film.

She wrote: "New day New haircut New film." The picture shows Katrina's new hairstyle - wavy and little longer than shoulder length, it looks radiant and is wearing a blue tube top paired with a pair of denim shorts. Needless to say, Katrina looked lovely. Her sister, actor Isabelle Kaif wrote: "Love it." Preity Zinta, too, loved the picture and dropped emojis in the comments box. Manish Malhotra commented: "Gorgeous."

Just six days back, she had shared a pretty picture of hers - not only was the hair much longer, its colour was also different.

Couple of weeks back in February, she had shared a picture with her Phone Bhoot gang--Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishan Khatter--and had written "gang". They had all met at Grassroot Cafe in Mumbai.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Parineeti mirrors Saina Nehwal in new pics, Twitter objects to her mole

Chehre trailer: Emraan needs to Get Out of Amitabh's home, Rhea finally appears

Amazon Prime Video enters film production in India, to co-produce Ram Setu

Soni Razdan wants Covid-19 vaccine for actors: 'We actually can’t wear masks'

Little is known about the film other than the fact that it is a horror comedy, produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Gurmeet Singh. Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath have written it and the film is scheduled to release later this year.

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif will make her film debut in Time To Dance.

In July last year, the first look of the film had been shared online. Excel's Instagram handle wrote: "Darna allowed hai, as long as you’re laughing along the way. #PhoneBhoot, ringing in cinemas near you in 2021." It may be recalled that the film is different from Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez's Bhoot Police. Both are positioned as horror comedies.

Also read: When Twinkle Khanna revealed Karan Johar was in love with her in school: 'He found my moustache hot'

Through much of the lockdown period Katrina had maintained a low profile. However, on April 30, her new film Sooryavanshi will hit the screens.

Her colleagues - Siddhant and Ishaan had busier calendar compared to her. Siddhant had been busy with the shoot for his next with director Shakun Batra. The untitled film also stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. He also has Bunty Aur Babli 2 in his kitty. Last year, Ishaan saw two releases online - Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy and Khaali Peeli with Ananya.

katrina kaif phone bhoot siddhant chaturvedi ishaan khatter

