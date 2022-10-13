Katrina Kaif decks up in saree, sindoor for first Karwa Chauth with Vicky Kaushal; fans can't stop gushing over them

Katrina Kaif shared pictures of her first Karwa Chauth on Instagram late Thursday night. The actor, who got married to fellow actor Vicky Kaushal last December, marked the occasion by posting pictures in ethnic outfits with Vicky and the rest of the family. Fans showered love upon the couple, calling them adorable. Also read: Katrina Kaif says she and Vicky Kaushal get less time together after marriage due to work

On Thursday night, Katrina shared a carousel of pictures from the Karwa Chauth celebrations at home, captioning it ‘Pehla (first) Karwa Chauth’. The first picture was a selfie from their balcony clicked by Vicky Kaushal. He was in an off-white kurta-pyjama while Katrina wore a pink saree with a chooda as well as sindoor. In the second picture from the same location, the couple was joined by Vicky’s parents Sham and Veena Kaushal. The third picture, supposedly clicked earlier in the evening, had Vicky and Katrina on the same balcony, standing together and smiling for the camera. The last picture was a close-up shot of Katrina with the Karwa thaali that married women use for the puja on the festival.

Karwa Chauth is an annual festival where Hindu women fast for a long and healthy life of their husbands. The first Karwa Chauth after marriage is usually celebrated as a big occasion in most households. Many fans dropped heart emojis on the post. One commented, “May your love grow each year. This is so adorable.” Another wrote, “Hands down the cutest couple ever. They look so genuine.”

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot last year at a heritage property in Rajasthan in a ceremony attended only by family and close friends. Katrina said on Koffee With Karan that her relationship with Vicky was ‘unexpected and out of the blue.’ She said, “It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal.”

