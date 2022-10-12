Katrina Kaif says she and Vicky Kaushal get less time together after marriage due to work: ‘He has been away a lot’

Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in December last year, has said that their work commitments have been keeping them away from each other. The actor said that even though they had been getting less time to spend together as newlyweds, her husband has been a really wonderful person. Also Read| Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal come together on screen for first time

Katrina is currently busy with the promotions of Phone Bhoot, in which she stars alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline. Vicky Kaushal has also a number of films lined up for release or filming, including Govinda Naam Mera, Sam Bahadur, The Great Indian Family, and untitled projects with Laxman Utekar and Anand Tiwari.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Katrina was asked how has life changed for her since marriage. The actor replied, “Marriage is a big change in anyone’s life. You’re now sharing your life with a person, and you are living together. It’s been really beautiful, really really wonderful. Of course, he has been away a lot on shoots, as have I.”

She added, “That’s always the thing with any two actors who are in this profession where there’s constant travel. You do get less time together. But he is just a very very wonderful person, and I think it’s nice to have a person like that in my life.”

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in presence of close friends and family in Rajasthan. Katrina said on Koffee With Karan that her relationship with Vicky was ‘unexpected and out of the blue.’ She said, “It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal.”

