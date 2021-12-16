Katrina Kaif dreamed of wearing red at her wedding, ‘planning was going on for months,’ says Anaita Shroff Adajania

Looks like it was Katrina Kaif's idea to wear a red outfit at her wedding. The Sooryavanshi star tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal on December 9 in Rajasthan.

Following the wedding, Vicky and Katrina shared pictures from their wedding on their respective Instagram accounts, revealing that Katrina opted for a red matka silk lehenga by Sabyasachi. The outfit, styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, was also a nod to Vicky's Punjabi roots.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Anaita revealed details of the wedding planning. “It was Katrina's dream to wear red,” the stylist said, adding that even Katrina's kaleeras were customised. “The planning was going on for months. Everything was pretty organic. We would sit together, talk and ideate but the actual fieldwork and execution were done in a short span, pretty close to the wedding,” Anaita added.

Reports about Katrina and Vicky's wedding was doing the rounds for a few months. The couple was subjected to roka rumours before news broke that they are planning a December wedding. While Katrina and Vicky had maintained silence on the rumours, they were spotted at each other's residences in the days leading up to the wedding.

The families then took off to Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan for the wedding rituals. Although the wedding was under tight wraps, Vicky's cousin Dr Upasana Vohra revealed that Katrina was speaking Punjabi throughout the wedding festivities. She shared the details while answering a few questions on her Instagram account earlier this week.

An Instagram user asked, “Did Katrina Kaif speak Punjabi at the wedding?” Upasana replied, “Yes. Throughout the wedding, she was only speaking Punjabi.”

Katrina and Vicky returned to Mumbai this week, wrapping up their honeymoon, and posed for the paparaazzi at the airport. They held hands while being photographed and waved at the cameras.