Katrina Kaif gets hand massage on sets of Phone Bhoot, says 'life is tough'. Watch behind-the-scenes video

Katrina Kaif has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the making of her upcoming film, Phone Bhoot. The actor plays a ghost named Ragini in the film and her co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi play ghostbusters. The new video gives a sneak peek into all the fun they had on the sets of the film, which had Katrina managing her bangs all the time. Also read: Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal sings for her when she's unable to sleep

Sharing the video on Instagram, Katrina wrote, “Ragini and Her Bangs - A Love Story.” The video shows Katrina fixing her bangs on sets before every shot. As the director doesn't look convinced with her ‘flying fringe’, she even mentions that it almost looks like a shampoo ad. There is also a glimpse of her taking a page out of her Slice ad. The video ends with a tired Katrina getting a hand massage from Ishaan and Siddhant and a shoulder massage from another crew member. She still says, “life is tough.”

Her fans liked the video. Phone Bhoot screenwriter Ravi Shankaran commented on it, “The most bhootiful, the most spirited, the most amazing ghost-dost we all need. Thank you for bringing Ragini to 'life'.” A fan wrote, “bangs in a Katrina Kaif film are good luck.” Another wrote, “This is fun – bhoot + slice ad+ shampoo ad+ cuteness, so cool waiting for you ragni.”

Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. It is a supernatural-comedy that centres on two clueless ghostbusters (Siddhant and Ishaan) who team up with a ghost (Katrina) to take down an equally hilarious antagonist (Jackie Shroff). It is set to release in theatres on November 4.

Phone Bhoot will also feature in the popular comic book, Chacha Chaudhary. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani-led production company Excel Entertainment has announced that they are collaborating with Diamond Toons for a special comic series 'Chacha Chaudhary and Phone Bhoot'.

