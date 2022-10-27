Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal sings for her when she's unable to sleep, reveals his annoying habit too

Actor Katrina Kaif has revealed that when she is unable to sleep her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal sings for her. In a new interview, Katrina called it his 'most-endearing habit'. She also revealed which habit of his she found most 'annoying'. (Also Read | Vicky Kaushal wakes up as Katrina Kaif says ‘mai ek bhoot hoon’, calls it ‘biwi ka loving wake-up call’)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina got married on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. Recently, they celebrated their first Diwali as a married couple.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Katrina talked about Vicky's most endearing and annoying habits. She said, “Endearing is I think his joy for dancing and singing. Like the honest and pure joy and with just music in general. The joy he has when he dances is just one of the most beautiful things to see and the joy he has for singing, and he is a good singer. And many many times when I can’t sleep, I always ask him ‘can you please sing me a song’.” On Vicky's annoying habit, Katrina said that 'sometimes he can be stubborn'.

When asked about her equation with Salman Khan she replied 'always fun'. For Alia Bhatt she responded 'always special', for Priyanka Chopra she said 'always special I think', for Shah Rukh Khan she replied 'always informative', and for Vijay Sethupati, Katrina responded 'honest'.

Katrina is all set for the release of Phone Bhoot. The horror comedy, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is slated to release on November 4. Apart from this, Katrina will also be seen in an upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and in director Sriram Raghavan's next Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She also has been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Fans will see Vicky in several films including Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The actor also has Govinda Naam Mera and untitled films with Laxman Utekar and Anand Tiwari in the pipeline.

