Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit slay in black; Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh attend The Archies gala

The Archies premiere in Mumbai on Tuesday will certainly be the most talked about event this month as several top Bollywood stars arrived in their most graceful and stylish avatars. All from Hrithik Roshan with girlfriend Saba Azad, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh made a conscious effort to leave a lasting impression with their presence. Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan turn up for Agastya's The Archies premiere with the whole clan. Watch

All in black

Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Isabelle Kaif, Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor attend The Archies premiere.

Katrina Kaif wore a black leather Attico dress to The Archies premiere and was definitely among the best dressed at the event. She left her hair loose and paired it with silver heels. She was accompanied by sister Isabelle Kaif, who was in a red and white skirt-top.

Madhuri Dixit also wore a classy black gown but by Gaurav Gupta. She posed alongside husband Dr Shriram Nene. Rekha also attended the event in a green silk saree.

Katrina Kaif, Isabelle Kaif, Rekha, Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan at The Archies premiere.

Hrithik Roshan, who will now be seen as a pilot in Fighter, walked in a simple black half-shirt and striped trousers. He paired the shirt-pant set with glasses and a matching hat. Girlfriend and actor-singer Saba Azad posed alongside him in a floral skirt-top set and sported a dramatic hairstyle.

Ranbir Kapoor, currently basking in the success of Animal, also attended The Archies premiere with mom Neetu Kapoor. He was in a classic white shirt-black pants combo and paired it with a tie and grey blazer. Neetu joined him in black and white semi-formals. Ranbir happens to be Agastya Nanda's uncle, who made his acting debut as the lead role in The Archies. Agastya is the grandson of Ranbir's late aunt Ritu Nanda.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, also wore the classic white shirt-black pants combo, but in his own style. He paired it with an oversized non-formal white shirt and quirky shades.

Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar at The Archies premiere.

Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor at The Archies premiere.

The star-studded premiere of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies was lit as all from Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan arrived with their families to cheer for their wards. Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda are making their acting debut with The Archies which also marks the acting debut of Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Her brother Arjun Kapoor, sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor also attended the premiere. The film also stars Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda and will release on Netflix on Thursday.

