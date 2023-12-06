Khushi Kapoor wears Sridevi's old dress at The Archies premiere, fans call it a beautiful tribute

Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is all set to foray into the films with her first film The Archies. At the film premiere on Tuesday night, Khushi stunned everyone as she re- wore her Sridevi's iconic Kaufman Franco dress. The Archies is helmed by Zoya Akhtar. Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan turn up for Agastya's The Archies premiere Khushi Kapoor in Sridevi's old dress at The Archies premiere.

Khushi Kapoor at The Archies premiere

Khushi looked gorgeous in her mother's old shimmery strapless gown. She paired it with a diamond necklace and earrings which also belonged to Sridevi. She finished off her look with a neat hair bun. The same dress was worn by Sridevi at the IIFA Awards 2013. Sridevi wore the jewellery during the 2011 IIFA Awards.

Internet reacts to Khushi Kapoor

A social media page Diet Sabya posted pictures of Khushi and Sridevi in the same dress for comparison. Reacting to the post, a user commented, “And with due respect to the legend, it looks like Khushi wore and styled it better.” "I can only imagine the void they be feeling. It probably made her feel the presence of her mum for a very important day," added another. One more praised Khushi, “She looks amazeballs! The cut, the fit, the colour, she’s the fashionista! One of her best looks & a vv sweet nod to her iconic and legendary Amma.”

Who is Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor is the second child of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. She is Janhvi Kapoor's sister. Janhvi was also present at the premiere of the film, which officially marks the big Bollywood debut of Khushi.

The premiere night was a star-studded event in Mumbai. From Shah Rukh Khan and his entire family to the Bachchan-Nanda clan, several celebrities arrived for the special screening. From Karan Johar to Juhi Chawla to Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and more, it was a full house.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies will stream on Netflix on December 7. The story is based on the life of popular fictional characters of the American comics but set in India. Khushi will be seen as Betty Cooper. Agastya Nanda will essay the role of Archie while Suhana Khan will be Veronica. Jughead (Mihir Ahuja), Reggie (Vedang Raina), Ethel (Dot) and Dilton (Yuvraj Menda) are also a part of the film.

