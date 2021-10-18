Katrina Kaif poses on the beach in white, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh praise her 'beauty'

Katrina Kaif is gearing up for her upcoming film Sooryavanshi. She shared two stunning pictures of herself from the film's promotions on Sunday and her industry friends and fans couldn't stop praising her.

Sharing two pictures on Instagram, Katrina wrote, “(sun emoji) day #sooryavanshi.”

Her Zero co-star Anushka called her “Beauty” in the comments section. Ranveer commented, “Servinnnn’.” Makeup and hairstylist Daniel Bauer wrote, "Love this."

Katrina's fans were also overjoyed to find her back in the spotlight. A fan wrote, “Did I just see an angel? @katrinakaif back for promotions!!! #Sooryavanssshi.”

Katrina has been busy with the promotions of Sooryavanshi with director Rohit Shetty. She will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar, who is currently in Ooty for the shoot of his another film, Ram Setu, with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Akshay had announced on Friday that their much-awaited action-drama film will have a worldwide theatrical release on November 5. Taking to social media, Akshay posted a short video in which he appeared alongside Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh -- who have cameo appearances in Sooryavanshi.

In the video, shot inside a cinema hall, the three actors urged the audiences to watch the movie in theatres during Diwali. "Do you remember this place where you have seen so many emotions. No one had thought that like our films we will also have interval in our lives. We are back," Akshay said.

The film, which was originally scheduled to release on March 24, 2020, was delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to theatres shutdown across the country. It is the fourth film in Shetty's cop universe after Ajay's Singham, Singham Returns and Ranveer's Simmba.