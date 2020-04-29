e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sooryvanshi, 83 makers ready to wait ‘four to six months’ for films’ release, won’t directly release on OTT: report

Sooryvanshi, 83 makers ready to wait ‘four to six months’ for films’ release, won’t directly release on OTT: report

There have been serious concerns in the theatre owners community over many filmmakers considering an OTT release for their films. However, makers of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s 83 have said they are willing to wait.

bollywood Updated: Apr 29, 2020 17:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles with Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn making guest appearances.
Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles with Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn making guest appearances.
         

The makers of two big-budget films - Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s 83 - are willing to wait for a couple of months and will not rush for an OTT platform release. According to a new report in Mid Day, the makers added that these two were meant for big screen viewing.

The report quoting Shibasish Sarkar, group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, said: “Sooryavanshi and 83 have been made for the big-screen experience. We are hoping theatres will open [in the near future], and we will be able to release our films. For now, we are willing to wait for four to six months [before considering an alternate course of action].”

He did acknowledge that holding back a film for that long poses a financial risk. “We are taking a risk in terms of our equity and return. But we believe in our films and want to see them on the big screen. Also, theatres are an important part of the entertainment eco-system.”

The move was welcomed by theatre owners. Manoj Desai, executive director of Gaiety-Galaxy was happy to hear this and was quoted in the report as saying, “Almost 50 per cent of my losses will be recovered if Sooryavanshi is the first release after the lockdown is lifted. If such films consider [a direct-to-web release], I will have to down the shutters of my theatres.”

With uncertainly over when and how the Covid-19 will end, many producers are seriously considering an OTT release for their films. Tamil actor Suriya has reportedly decided to take his wife Jyothika’s upcoming film Pon Magal Vandhal directly to the web. It will have a direct OTT release in the first week of May on Amazon Prime. However, move didn’t go down well with theatre owners in Tamil Nadu.

Paneer Selvan, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Associations said in a statement, “We are shocked to learn about the plan to directly release Pon Magal Vandhal on OTT platform. A film that’s made for cinemas should primarily have a theatrical release first and then release on other platforms. We reached out to the makers and requested them to revoke the plan but they didn’t listen. Therefore, we’ve decided to not release any films from their banner in theatres in future.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53
LIVE: India register 1,813 fresh Covid-19 cases, 71 new deaths in 24 hours
LIVE: India register 1,813 fresh Covid-19 cases, 71 new deaths in 24 hours
Spain reports 325 new Covid-19 deaths, total deaths cross 24,000
Spain reports 325 new Covid-19 deaths, total deaths cross 24,000
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Nissan Kicks 2020 to get turbo engine, X-Tronic CVT to battle Creta, Seltos
Nissan Kicks 2020 to get turbo engine, X-Tronic CVT to battle Creta, Seltos
BJP’S ‘take tuition’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi; Congress says fugitives protected
BJP’S ‘take tuition’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi; Congress says fugitives protected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news