Katrina Kaif praises Amritpal Bindra as he dances with Vicky Kaushal on Nach Punjaban, fans ask ‘What about your hubby?’

Vicky Kaushal dropped a video on Tuesday of him dancing to the song Nach Punjaban from Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's film, JugJugg Jeeyo. In the video, he is seen nailing the hook step of the song, as he dances with film producer Amritpal Bindra. The video was loved by many celebrities, and even actor Katrina Kaif commented on it. (Also read: Katrina Kaif sings 'Happy Birthday' for Vicky Kaushal at rooftop party in NYC)

In the video, Vicky is seen wearing a white T-shirt and denim pants with sunglasses and a cap. He also had a shirt tied around his waist as he flaunted his dance moves. Sharing the video on Instagram, Vicky wrote, “As Punjabi as it can get!!! Loved dancing to #NachPunjaabban with my brother @bindraamritpal. Our love and best wishes to the Team of #JugJugJeeyo.”

Reacting to the video, Varun Dhawan wrote in the comment section, “The funjabis in the house.” Former VJ and actor, Mini Mathur, said, “A career in Punjabi dancing beckons.” Meanwhile, Vicky's wife Katrina commented on his post, “@bindraamritpal You’ve killed it.” Replying to Katrina’s comment, fans wondered why she only praised the producer. An Instagram user said, “Vicky also did great,” while another one questioned her, “What about your hubby?”

Katrina will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has a horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actor is also a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. She will also be seen in Merry Christmas.

Vicky and Katrina married in December 2021. Only a few months after their wedding, reports about the couple expecting their first child made the rounds. However, Vicky's spokesperson denied the rumours and told Hindustan Times, “This report is false. This is a rumour and has no truth.”

Vicky was last seen in filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham. He will star in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pedneker. He also has Laxman Utekar's untitled movie with Sara Ali Khan besides Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.

