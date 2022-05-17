Katrina Kaif sings 'Happy Birthday' for Vicky Kaushal at rooftop party in NYC. Watch video

On Monday, actor Vicky Kaushal turned 34 and had a blast celebrating his special day with his 'favourite people'. Taking fans inside his low-key celebrations in New York with his wife, actor Katrina Kaif, he penned a note full of gratitude for those who wished him on the occasion. (Read also: Katrina Kaif gets a kiss from Vicky Kaushal in her birthday post for him, he calls it 'shaadishuda wala birthday')

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky dropped a happy picture of himself swinging on a hammock chair, followed by a glimpse of his birthday cake cutting session with close friends and Kat. The video features him flashing his biggest smile as he sat next to Katrina who happily clapped and sang the birthday song for him before blowing the candles. It also had a picture of the rooftop setting where the star couple celebrated the special day with their friends.

Thanking fans, friends and everyone, Vicky wrote in the caption, "Swinging into the new year with my favourite people. My heart’s filled with utmost joy and gratitude. Thank You everyone for sending me all your love and warm wishes. Pyaar pyaar aur bohot saara pyaar!!!" While fans can't stop gushing over ViKat, celebrities such as Richa Chadha, Shibani Dandekar and Zakir Khan are once again showering the Uri actor with heartfelt wishes.

Katrina and Vicky are currently holidaying in New York and sharing regular updates from their trip. Earlier, she had put up a couple of pictures to wish him. "New York Wala Birthday. My (heart emoticon). Simply put YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER," she wrote in the caption. Vicky replied to the post by calling it, “Shaadishuda wala Birthday!!!” with emojis.

Vicky, who was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham, will next star in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Besides this, he also has Laxman Utekar's yet-untitled film opposite Sara Ali Khan and Sam Bahadur with Meghna Gulzar.

