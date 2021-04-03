Katrina Kaif preps hard ahead of Tiger 3, fans ask 'Is that Vicky Kaushal's trainer?'. Watch video

Actor Katrina Kaif on Friday shared a video of herself, hard at work in a gym, as she prepares to jump back into action mode for her upcoming film, Tiger 3. In her post, she tagged Mustafa Radhieka Ahmed, who is often featured in her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal's workout videos.

She wrote, "Learning new things, finding my flow, force nothing , let it happen." She added the hashtag, "Prep time."

"Isn't he the same trainer as Vicky's?" one fan commented on the post. Katrina's Phone Bhoot co-star, Siddhant Chaturvedi called her a 'motivation', while trainer Yasmin Karachiwala commented, "You are unstoppable and fearless my Katy."

Vicky and Katrina have been rumoured to be dating for over a year. He was spotted at her Christmas party in 2020, as well as a party hosted by Karan Johar in December.

In an interview to Mid-Day, Vicky had addressed the rumours without confirming or denying anything. “There are no cons to dating. It’s a beautiful feeling,” he had said. “I understand that the paps are doing their job. I also understand that people have an interest in our personal lives, by the virtue of us being public figures. That’s fair. But it’s completely up to me if I wish to share. I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It’s important to me that I guard the good things.”

Katrina had reacted similarly during an interview, according to filmibeat.com. “These rumours are part and parcel of our life. Now I have that maturity to understand all that matters is the work that you do. That’s what will make you sustain, that’s what the audience love you for or judge you on. All the rest just comes and goes as these are part of the job. We chose to come into the spotlight. There are a lot of people who hate to come into spotlight. But that is the nature of being an actor, you have to accept and make peace with public speculation. Some days it will be truthful, some days not truthful,” the actor had said.