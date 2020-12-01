e-paper
Rumoured couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted outside Karan Johar’s residence

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, rumoured to be dating each other, were seen leaving Karan Johar’s residence, late on Monday night. See pics.

bollywood Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 12:54 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at Karan Johar’s residence on Monday.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at Karan Johar’s residence on Monday.(Varinder Chawla)
         

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, long rumoured to be a couple, were spotted leaving filmmaker Karan Johar’s residence, late on the night. Many other stars were also seen at the bash.

While Katrina and Vicky came and left separately, social media rejoiced to seen them together at the same bash. While Vicky left is cool and casual but with a mask on, Katrina looked pretty in a printed white and red frock.

 
 

One user on Instagram seemed to be in the dark. He asked: “Are Katrina Vicky dating each other?” Another dubbed them as “Vickat”. A third user wrote: “Katrina and Vicky looks so good.”

Some time around Diwali last year, strong rumours started doing the rounds after the duo was spotted at a party. Subsequent to that the two have been seen together at other events too but they remain tight-lipped about it, neither confirming it not denying it.

Hindustantimes
In an interview to Mid-Day, Vicky had addressed the issue by simply saying that dating was a beautiful feeling as there no cons to it. “There are no cons to dating. It’s a beautiful feeling,” he had said. “I understand that the paps are doing their job. I also understand that people have an interest in our personal lives, by the virtue of us being public figures. That’s fair. But it’s completely up to me if I wish to share. I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It’s important to me that I guard the good things.”

On the work front, both remain busy. Vicky has a number of projects in his kitty - Shootjit Sarkar’s Sardar Udham Singh, Karan Johar now-stalled Takht, Meghna Gulzar’s biopic on Fild Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Katrina, meanwhile, who was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, it will also be seen in a comedy with Ishan Kahtter and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Phone Booth.

