Katrina Kaif is the new Uniqlo brand ambassador. Watch new promo video

Actor Katrina Kaif has become the latest face of Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo. The actor took to Instagram to share the update and a few promotional pictures and videos. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor and her sister Karisma Kapoor did an ad for Uniqlo. (Also read: Katrina Kaif not pregnant, busy with work: Source)

Katrina Kaif in a promotional picture for Uniqlo.

She also posted the ad video on her WhatsApp channel and wrote, ”So Excited to be joining UNIQLO, one of my favourite clothing brands. Love the brand for its style, simplicity, and elegance."

About her association with the brand, she said, "I am very excited about my partnership with Uniqlo. Personally, I have always been fascinated with Japanese culture and their design aesthetics. Uniqlo has been my go-to brand for my daily essentials and over the years I have admired how functional and innovative their products are. Their simple, high-quality clothing is also very versatile, and perfect to build one’s everyday wardrobe with.”

Alongside her role as Uniqlo's ambassador, Katrina also serves as the brand ambassador for Etihad Airways. She made that announcement via an IG post on September 12. "I am excited to be part of a team that aims to create thoughtful connections. I look forward to representing Etihad and being a part of their journey," Kaif had said.

Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It did not perform too well. Her upcoming films include Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Jee Le Zaraa is suffering some delays in beginning the shoot due to scheduling issues with Priyanka's dates amid the actors, and screenwriters' strike in Hollywood. The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

