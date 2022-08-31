Katrina Kaif reveals reason behind secret wedding with Vicky Kaushal: 'More than trying to keep it private, we were...'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot at a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9 last year. The wedding was a highly guarded and private affair and wasn't confirmed by the couple until they shared their first pictures as a bride and groom. Katrina has now shared the reason why they chose to remain quiet about their wedding. Also read: Vicky Kaushal sings Katrina Kaif's Kala Chashma as they walk their first red carpet together

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina walked the Filmfare Awards red carpet on Tuesday. The two were spotted sitting together among the guests. She also gave him a kiss on the cheek after he won the award for the best actor (critics) for his performance in Sardar Udham.

On being asked about their hush-hush wedding, Katrina told Zoom at the event, “I think more than trying to keep it private, we were restricted by, unfortunately, Covid-19. You know my family has been personally affected by Covid-19, and it was something that you had to take seriously."

She further added, “I think this year it’s been a lot better, but it was something that we wanted to really be cautious of, but the wedding was beautiful. I think we are both very happy."

Katrina will be next seen in horror-comedy, Phone Bhoot, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. It is slated to release on November 4 this year. She was recently filming the third installment in the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan. It is scheduled to hit theatres next year. She will also be seen with Tamil star Vijay Setupathi in the film, Merry Christmas and has signed Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, as well.

Weeks after Vicky Kaushal made an appearance on Koffee With Karan with Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina will be seen with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in an upcoming episode.

