Vicky Kaushal sings Katrina Kaif's Kala Chashma as they walk their first red carpet together. Watch

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made their first red carpet appearance as a couple on Tuesday. They were attending the Filmfare Awards together. Vicky, who won the Filmfare Award for best actor (critics choice) for his performance in the film Sardar Udham, also sang Katrina's hit song Kala Chashma on the red carpet. Also read: Vicky Kaushal reveals on Koffee With Karan what he told pandit during wedding with Katrina Kaif: 'Jaldi nipta dena'

Vicky was decked up in a black suit, whereas Katrina wore a sheer saree for the event. After Vicky received his trophy and joined Katrina, who was seated among the audience, she also gave him a kiss on the cheek as she congratulated him.

In his speech after receiving the award, Vicky said, “This is my first Filmfare (award). This feels very very special. It was a special film for all of us. So thankful to Shoojit Da. My performance in this film is a tribute to Irrfan Khan. I miss him so much.” He also said to Katrina Kaif from stage, “I love you, you brought so much happiness into my life.”

At the event, as Vicky and Katrina walked together near the stage, Ranveer said from stage, “Om my god, beautiful couple, God bless, God bless.” Arjun Kapoor, who was co-hosting with Ranveer also said, “Aayi Chikni Chameli (referring to Katrina's dance number) with Vicky Kaushal.”

Vicky also posted on his Instagram Stories, "Vicky's Sardar Udham won in 9 categories. Sardar Udham for the win. 9 Filmfare Awards. Miss you Shoojit Sircar da (brother)!"

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on December 9. The two did not confirm their relationship until their wedding. After the nuptials, the couple posted their first official pictures and wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

