Vicky Kaushal reveals on Koffee With Karan what he told pandit during wedding with Katrina Kaif: 'Jaldi nipta dena'

Vicky Kaushal will be seen on Koffee With Karan season 7 episode 7 alongside Sidharth Malhotra. On the show, the actor told host Karan Johar about the behind-the-scenes action at his hush-hush wedding with Katrina Kaif last year. Ever since Vicky and Katrina’s wedding in December 2021, the two have become one of Bollywood’s most-talked-about celebrity couples. On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Vicky recalled how their relationship almost started because of the chat show, and revealed details of their wedding festivities in Rajasthan, including what he told the pandit (priest) while marrying Katrina. Read more: Sidharth Malhotra manifests 'roka' with Kiara Advani just like Vicky Kaushal and Katrina

Claiming that Koffee With Karan was responsible for Vicky and Katrina Kaif’s love story, filmmaker Karan Johar said on the show, “Maine aap ke prem kahani ke liye pura credit le liya (I have taken the full credit for your love story)!” Vicky agreed with Karan’s statement, and said, “My moment on this couch last season was my way of knowing that she (Katrina Kaif) even knew I existed.”

During a 2019 episode of Koffee With Karan, when Karan had asked Katrina who she'd like to work with in her next film, the actor spoke highly of Vicky. Later, when Vicky made his appearance on the chat show with actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan informed him about Katrina’s comment, and the actor pretended to faint with excitement. In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 7, Vicky recalled how the duo met at filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's home for the first time in their life after their episodes on Koffee With Karan aired.

On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Vicky also recalled seeing memes and funny tweets about his and Katrina’s dreamy wedding. Some reports had said that drones were being used for security at the wedding venue, while a few had claimed the groom would be making his entry on a helicopter. Vicky said the bizarre coverage of their wedding, including reports that ‘drones were being shot down’, made him even tell their pandit that the ceremony should not last more than an hour.

“While all these random news were making the rounds, I was just there with the pandit ji saying, jaldi nipta dena please. Ek ghante se jyada nahi (please compete all wedding rituals soon; they should not take more than an hour),” Vicky said on Koffee With Karan. He also added, “Every day during the wedding, these funny memes, tweets and messages would be shared on the internet and we were aware. We had my friends who read them out for us to have a good laugh. We used to have a blast finding them.”

Katrina Kaif shared a series of Instagram posts with her and Vicky Kaushal's wedding photos in December 2021.

Koffee With Karan season 7 episode 7 will premiere on Thursday at 12 am on Disney+ Hotstar. In the trailer that recently dropped, Vicky and Sidharth were also seen discussing the latter’s rumoured girlfriend, actor Kiara Advani. Koffee With Karan season 7 began last month. It has so far seen celebrity guests like actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

