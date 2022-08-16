Koffee With Karan ep 7 trailer: Sidharth Malhotra manifests 'roka' with Kiara Advani just like Vicky Kaushal and Katrina

Karan Johar has shared the trailer for Koffee With Karan season 7 episode 7. In the new, very Punjabi episode, fans will watch Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra take over the couch. On the show, they will discuss Vicky's wife Katrina Kaif and Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. (Also read: Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Sara Ali Khan's wish to date him)

As Karan welcomed the boys on the show, all three recalled the time Vicky was told about his now-wife Katrina's comment about how they will look good together. Vicky had pretended to swoon back then and he recreated the same this time, falling in Sidharth's lap. Sidharth joked, “Iska toh roka hua tha yahan pe (he had a roka right here on the couch).”

Sidharth, who has still not accepted that he is dating Kiara Advani, let it slip that he is manifesting the same for himself. When Karan prodded him further, he regained his rocky composure on the matter and was called a ‘beeba munda (simple innocent boy)' for it.

During the rapid fire round, Vicky was asked what he misses about single life. He said, “The ‘Miss’ is now Mrs.” They were also shown thirsty messages that fans had left for them and showed Karan showed Karan how Punjabis would say common words like ‘toilet’ and 'banana'.

Koffee With Karan began last month with the new season. It has so far hosted actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married last year in Jodhpur in the presence of only the closest family members and friends. They have never worked together and were dating for almost two years before they decided to tie the knot.

Sidharth and Kiara starred together in Shershah. She played Dimple Cheema while he played Kargil soldier Captain Vikram Batra.

