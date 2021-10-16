Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif reviews Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham, calls it ‘heartbreaking’
bollywood

Katrina Kaif reviews Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham, calls it ‘heartbreaking’

Katrina Kaif is among the first ones to appreciate Vicky Kaushal's new release, Sardar Udham. 
Sardar Udham Singh stars Vicky Kaushal in the title role. 
Published on Oct 16, 2021 02:24 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Katrina Kaif is among the first few celebrities to talk about Vicky Kaushal's latest film release, Sardar Udham. The actor had attended a special screening of the film on Friday. 

Katrina took to her Instagram Stories to talk about the film. Sharing the film;s poster featuring Vicky as the titular character, Katrina wrote, “@shoojitsircar what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling - @vickykaushal is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking.” She added a broken heart, hands joined in prayer and a star emoji. 

Katrina Kaif wrote about Sardar Udham on Instagram Stories. 
RELATED STORIES

Katrina was spotted at the film screening on Friday. She was in a skirt-top. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, too, had attended the screening. 

Sardar Udham released to positive reviews on Amazon Prime Video on October 16. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Sardar Udham checks all the boxes, especially the biggest ones—intent and execution. At the core of it, the film is simply the story of a hero’s journey for revenge against a villain who destroyed all that he once loved.”

Talking about how Shoojit wanted to show the character of Udham Singh, Vicky Kaushal said at the India Today Conclave, "The way he wanted to show Sardar Udham was not as a superhero. He saw him as a child, a common man, one of us, who got affected by the events of that one night. For me, it became the quest to find out that thing inside him that he couldn't change. That pain he couldn't let go of for 21 years."

Also read: Sardar Udham movie review: Vicky Kaushal is bewitching in one of the boldest, most traumatising Hindi films ever made

Sardar Udham has been Shoojit's passion project since past 20 years when he first visited the Jallianwala Bagh massacre site. Irrfan was his original choice for the role but the actor died last year of neuroendocrine tumour.

Topics
vicky kaushal sardar udham sardar udham singh biopic katrina kaif
